Six people are facing charges following a vice operation conducted by the Atlantic City Police Department.

On the evening of August 31st and the morning of September 1st, ACPD officers conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue.

As a result, police say six people were arrested and charged with numerous CDS-related offenses.

In total, eight grams of cocaine, 150 individual wax folds of heroin, and $970 were seized.

Detectives also arrested a man who was wanted for a recent robbery.

1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City NJ

The following people were arrested and charged

ARRESTED: 19-year-old Nasir Morgan of Absecon

CHARGES: Two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute CDS, contempt of court

ARRESTED: 32-year-old Nasario Hernandez of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Two counts of possession of CDS

ARRESTED: 30-year-old Davin Wearing of Philadelphia

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS, distribution of CDS within 1000 feet a school

ARRESTED: 24-year-old Donte Braxton of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Contempt of Court for violation of drug restraining order

ARRESTED: 33-year-old Terrence Cooper of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Contempt of court for violation of drug restraining order, possession of CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of a public building

ARRESTED: 41-year-old Garver Vila of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Contempt of court for a recent robbery charge and possession of CDS paraphernalia

Morgan and Vila were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Braxton, Wearing, Cooper, and Hernandez were issued summonses pending a future court appearance.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

