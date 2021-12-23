Here's a tip for you would-be criminals: there are surveillance cameras EVERYWHERE. If you do something that you're not supposed to do, someone's going to catch you.

(Especially if you put your face right in front of the camera!)

We figure it's only a matter of time until New Jersey State Police capture two suspects captured on surveillance video vandalizing 13 campers at the Four Seasons Family Campground in Pilesgrove, New Jersey.

Police say the two wreaked havoc at the Salem County campground sometime between the evening of December 10 and the morning of December 11.

According to State Police. "The suspects were captured on video surveillance burglarizing one of the campers and one of the suspects was last seen wearing an ACDC, "We Salute You", 1982, hooded sweatshirt. "

Here's a look at the video. (Again, look right into the camera!)

Police are looking for help in identifying this bungling duo. If you can help, you're urged to call Detective Christopher Wegfahrt, of the State Police Woodstown Station, at 856-769-0775. Police say that anonymous tips are welcome.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Police

