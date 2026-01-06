Legendary Country Music Singer George Jones once had a hit with the song, "Who's Going to Fill Their Shoes."

It's a song about the future of country music. The songwriters were writing about who would carry on the tradition of classic country music.

In Northfield, New Jersey, police aren't asking about singers, but their are asking who was wearing some sporty sneakers while they allegedly carried out a burglary at a local business.

The shoes in this case: white Nike sneakers with black swoosh.

Norhfield City Police / Canva Norhfield City Police / Canva loading...

The Nike-Wearing Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera

The City of Northfield Police Department has released photos of a person who is wanted in connection with a burglary at a local business.

Police haven't identified the business, and they aren't saying if anything was taken. They do say the incident happened on January 3rd "in the area of New Road and Chestnut Avenue."

The male, caught on camera, is wearing dark clothing with what appears to be the classic white Nike sneakers.

(Hey! I think I have those identical shoes in my closet! No, that is NOT me!)

Police are asking anyone with details on the incident or the person in the photos to reach out to police. You can call Northfield Police at 609-641-3122. Their offices are located on Shore Road.

Northfield City Police Northfield City Police loading...

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: Northfield Police Department

