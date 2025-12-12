Back in the "old days" if you saw someone wearing a mask there were two reasons: Either it was Halloween or that person was up to no good.
Then COVID happened, we all wore mask and things went sideways.
Now, if you see someone wearing a mask you might think, "What's that person doing? Are they sick? Are they trying to hide?"
Egg Harbor Township Police Ask for Assistance
Police in EHT are asking the public for helping a masked man caught on camera inside a local retail store.
Police aren't saying what the man did (if anything), or why they are looking to identity him. They only say that it's " in reference to an on-going investigation."
If you can help, you're urged to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email: cid@ehtpd.com.
The photo was posted on the Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Facebook page, and some of the comments are actually pretty funny:
- "He appears to wearing someone else’s shoes."
- "Someone who wears his shoes 5 sizes to big..."
- "They look like Bayside prison shoes - homemade."
- "Well Christmas is approaching fast.. any reward??"
- "Anybody that wears those old news boy caps needs to be arrested."
Someone also suggested that, since COVID is over, anyone walking into a store with a mask should be shot. We certainly don't agree with that...
SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department
