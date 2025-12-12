Police in Egg Harbor Township Look to Identify Masked Man

Photo by Osama Madlom on Unsplash

Back in the "old days" if you saw someone wearing a mask there were two reasons: Either it was Halloween or that person was up to no good.

Then COVID happened, we all wore mask and things went sideways.

Now, if you see someone wearing a mask you might think, "What's that person doing? Are they sick? Are they trying to hide?"

Facebook - Egg Harbor Township Police Department
loading...

Egg Harbor Township Police Ask for Assistance

Police in EHT are asking the public for helping a masked man caught on camera inside a local retail store.

Police aren't saying what the man did (if anything), or why they are looking to identity him. They only say that it's " in reference to an on-going investigation."

If you can help, you're urged to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email: cid@ehtpd.com.

The photo was posted on the Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Facebook page, and some of the comments are actually pretty funny:

  • "He appears to wearing someone else’s shoes."
  • "Someone who wears his shoes 5 sizes to big..."
  • "They look like Bayside prison shoes - homemade."
  • "Well Christmas is approaching fast.. any reward??"
  • "Anybody that wears those old news boy caps needs to be arrested."

Someone also suggested that, since COVID is over, anyone walking into a store with a mask should be shot. We certainly don't agree with that...

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department

