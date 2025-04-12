VIDEO: Watch Driver Escape as Train Slams Into Car in Galloway
A South Jersey driver somehow found himself on train tracks just off Pomona Road in Galloway, and his car was struck by an eastbound New Jersey Transit train.
Luckily, the driver was able to escape injury.
Video shows moment of impact of train and car in Galloway Township
Galloway Township Police say the incident happened about 8:30 pm on Tuesday, April 1st.
The driver, MInh Vu of Ventnor was travelling north on Pomona Road, when for some reason, he made a right turn onto the train tracks. That's where his car became stuck - right on the tracks.
Vu was able to get out of the car - just in time, before his car was struck by the train!
Here's video that comes from the New Jersey Transit Train, shared by 6 ABC:
No injuries
Galloway Police and New Jersey Transit officials say there were no injuries - not to anyone in the car, and not to anyone on the train.
New Jersey Transit Police are continuing their investigation.
Here's the original video from CBS 3 the night of the accident:
SOURCE: CBS Philadelphia
