New Jersey's richest celebrity is not an actor, a musician, or a famous athlete.That leaves people like Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Jack Nicholson, Shaquille O'Neal out of contention for the top spot.

This celebrity of note was born in Metuchen, New Jersey, and graduated from Metuchen High School in 1974, according to Wikipedia.

He now longer calls, New Jersey his main residence - and, he doesn't even spend most of his time on his own island in the Bahamas. Instead, he reportedly now calls Las Vegas home, as that's where he's made most of his fortune.

He still performs almost daily in Las Vegas - and, that's not an illusion.

David Copperfield Ride Of Fame Induction Ceremony Dave Kotinsky loading...

New Jersey's richest celebrity revealed

New Jersey's richest celebrity - the celebrity born in New Jersey who has accumulated the most fortune - is illusionist, magician, David Copperfield.

Who knew?

In an article on AOL.com, "Every State's Richest Celebrity", David Copperfield is called New Jersey's richest. In addition to his work in Vegas, his TV specials have made him rich beyond most people's dreams. His net worth is over $1 billion.

According to Wikipedia, Copperfield bought a chain of islands in the Bahamas in 2006. He owns 11 resort islands that he has renamed Musha Cay and the Islands of Copperfield Bay.

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Tayior Swift is Pennsylvania's richest celebrity

The AOL article names Taylor Swift as Pennsylvania's richest celebrity - she has a net worth of $1.6 billion.

The richest celebrity in Delaware is identified as actor Ryan Phillippe, and New York's richest is Donald Trump.

SOURCE: AOL.com

