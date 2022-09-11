Vineland high school alum, Isiah Pacheco, scored his first NFL touchdown in his first NFL game, rushing 12 times for 62 yards in the Kansas City Chiefs opening day win against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs beat the Cardinals, thanks in part to Pacheco's big day, he lead Kansas City in rushing yards and added a 3-yard touchdown on the ground., getting most of his carries in the fourth quarter of the game.

Starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire had seven carries for 42 yards and added three catches for 32 yards and two scores.

The former Rutgers running back was a seventh round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after catching the eyes of NFL teams with his speed at the NFL Combine, running a 4.37 40-yard dash, making the Chiefs roster as their kick returner.

If he keeps up this output, he could earn even more playing time and touches in the Kansas CIty offense.

Pacheco and the Chiefs face the Chargers on Thursday night, you can listen to the game on 97.3 ESPN.