A company based in Vineland is recalling hundreds of pounds of a popular brand of salad due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The USDA says Safeway Fresh Food, LLC, is recalling approximately 717 pounds of ready-to-eat Dole FRESH Takes Classic Chicken Caesar Salad.

The salad was sold in a 13.6-ounce plastic bowl with a use by date of 05/05/2022 and lot code S109000 1 at the top of the front label. The product bears establishment number “EST. 40283” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials say the salad was shipped to distributors in Maryland and Virginia and then to stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the company received a customer complaint that the product exhibited the incorrect ingredient label on the bottom of the bowl.

The salad contains anchovies, egg, and wheat, which are not declared on the label.

Consumers who have purchased this salad should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854.

