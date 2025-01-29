Vineland, NJ, police look for a man who really likes Dick’s
Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for help with identifying a man who really likes Dick's.
Sporting Goods.
The store.
In Vineland.
The Vineland Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday morning to say, "Ofc. Rosario is seeking assistance identifying the subject depicted below regarding an investigation within Dick's Sporting Goods located at the Cumberland Mall."
Authorities did not offer any details as to why they want to locate this man but they are putting long hours into this case, working hard, and banging away at any leads.
If you recognize him, you can email Ofc. Rosario at rrosario@vinelandcity.org or send an anonymous tip via the VPD.TIPS website.
