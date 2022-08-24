Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday.
Get our free mobile app
According to the Vineland Police Department, the accident happened around 12:30 PM at 7th Street and Landis Avenue.
Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. The vehicle in question is an Acura with fading/peeling paint on the hood.
If you can help police, you are asked to call Ofc. Levari at (856) 691-4111.