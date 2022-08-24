Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash

Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash

Officers with the Vineland Police Department are searching for a black Acura involved in a hit-and-run crash - Photo: Vineland Police Department

Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Vineland Police Department, the accident happened around 12:30 PM at 7th Street and Landis Avenue.

Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. The vehicle in question is an Acura with fading/peeling paint on the hood.

7th Street and Landis Avenue in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

If you can help police, you are asked to call Ofc. Levari at (856) 691-4111.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

Filed Under: Cumberland County, Cumberland County NJ News, Vineland, Vineland NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top