Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco, a Vineland high graduate, opened eyes at the NFL Combine last month running the fastest time among running backs.

His 4.37 40-yard dash time has the attention of at least one NFL team, the Denver Broncos, who will bring him out for a private workout next month before the NFL draft per Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network.

Pacheco ended his three years at Rutgers with 562 carries for 2,452 yards, 4.4 yards per attempt and 18 touchdowns.