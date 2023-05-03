America's most popular restaurant is adding another store in Vineland.

Chick-fil-A, famous for its chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, milkshakes, and more will be opening this Thursday (May 4) at 1211 W. Landis Ave. in Vineland.

Get our free mobile app

The new Vineland location would be one of 60 overall in the state and add a second one to Vineland. Bringing the total of Chick-Fil-A's in the Atlantic and Cumberland County markets to five. Cape May County currently does not have a Chick-fil-A store.

There is another Chick-fil-A in Vineland at 3849 S Delsea Drive.

Currently, there are two Chick-fil-A stores in Egg Harbor Township and one on the Galloway campus of Stockton University.

This new Vineland location is said to be adding about 100 jobs to the area.

Like all Chick-fil-A restaurants, it will be closed on Sundays, but will be open during the week from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m.

Back in July, the restaurant was named America's favorite restaurant for the eighth straight year in a row.