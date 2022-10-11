Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive.

The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue.

According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.

As a result of the crash, Reyes died at the scene.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time, however, their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Ofc. J. Levari with the Vineland Police Department at (856) 691-4111.