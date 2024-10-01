When there's not a hurricane, derecho, or freak snowstorm, the weather in South Jersey is actually pretty good!

South Jersey has some of New Jersey's best weather

While summer is great for the Jersey Shore, locals summer is great too!

Not only at the Shore but throughout South Jersey, the weather is usually mild and nice.

Our friends at HomeSnacks.com have figured out New Jersey's best weather cities, and a lot of them are in the southern part of the state.

Williamstown is said to have the best weather, followed by Woodbury, Vineland, Somers Point, Millville, and Pleasantville. Also making the Top 10 are Bridgeton, Glassboro, Atlantic City, and Ventnor.

No offense to some on the list, but a day in nice weather on the beaches of Atlantic City and Ventnor beats a sunny day almost anywhere else in the state.

Oh, Ocean City just missed the Top 10, finishing in 11th place, while Cape May - somehow - didn't even make the Top 100. Seriously? Cape May even has the Cape May Bubble going for it!

We like the sunshine

Williamstown made the top of the list, thanks to 291 average sunny days a year. Vineland actually had more than 294 days of sunshine. Atlantic City had the most - 294 sunny days!

The list was determined thanks to the number of sunny days, average temperature, average precipitation, and average snowfall.

We love our New Jersey weather!

If you're a New Jersey weather nerd, keep reading for more weather facts and figures.

SOURCE: Homesnacks.com

