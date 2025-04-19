Vineland Wildfire Burning Near Mays Landing Road

If you smell smoke or see a hazy sky in South Jersey, it could be because of the Wildfire burning near Vineland in Cumberland County.

The fire appears to have started late morning or early Friday afternoon, and according to the latest update (Saturday morning), it is 20% contained.

Forest fire near Vineland

Officials with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service say the fire is being called Danny's Fire, and it's burning in the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area.

The fire has necessitated the closing of some roads in the area. Union Road is closed between Mays Landing Road and Route 49. Bennetts Mill Road is closed between Union Road and Manumkin River.

As of the latest update, no homes or businesses have been threatened or burned, and there have been no evacuations.

Officials say 800 acres of a remote area on Peasless have burned, and, at last check, 20% of the fire has been contained.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Paul Bulai on Unsplash Photo by Paul Bulai on Unsplash loading...

Fire crews on the scene

Crews have been on the scene through the night. Fire trucks and bulldozers have been used.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials warn that when they're fighting a fire, all drones are forbidden in the area.

SOURCE: New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

2025 Atlantic hurricane names The 21 names that will be used during the Atlantic hurricane season. Gallery Credit: Canva