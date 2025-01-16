Brace yourself for every homeowner's worst nightmare. It's disgusting.

A video showing off the shocking discovery of HUNDREDS of bats roosting underneath someone's roof basically broke the internet. I watched it and I'll be the first to admit that I experienced a whole range of emotions from beginning to end. I'd run right out of that house and never look back.

Internet Reacts To Insane Bat Infestation Video

The footage was recorded when a team carefully lifted a tin roof off of a home during the daytime. Once they got the roof off, it revealed hundreds of squirming bats all huddled together in a cluster. It made my skin crawl at the sight of it. Seeing the bats react like that left viewers either in a state of shock or repulsion.

Some people couldn't help but feel bad for the bats. People expressed in the comments how the bats were just looking for a safe place to rest. Others couldn't help but get freaked out by the situation. There were people who almost barfed after seeing the footage, too, myself included.

Sure, the content was, I'll call it, unsettling, but it also unlocked a new fear for many homeowners: the possibility of an infestation happening in their homes. Honestly, it's a valid thought. It could happen to anyone. Thousands of people began to wonder whether or not their own houses were safe.

New Fear Of Bats Unlocked

Obviously, the immediate fear is rabies. Plenty of bats carry rabies, so it only makes sense that homeowners would worry about an infected bat infiltrating the small crevices of the house. The other worry homeowners frequently expressed in the comments is not knowing how to safely remove them. According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, if you can't find an exterminator to solve the problem, you can always call a Nuisance Wildlife Control Specialist to come an assess the situation.

If you're unsure where to begin, a Nuisance Wildlife Control specialist can be called out for an inspection. They can confirm if bats or bat droppings are present, identify entry points into the building, and perform a bat exclusion at the appropriate time of year.

While it's completely disgusting to see them all squirming around like that, I can't help but feel bad for the little guys. Hopefull in this case, they were able to humanely remove all the bats so they didn't get hurt.

