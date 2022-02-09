VOTE: South Jersey HS Athlete of the Week for Feb 8, 2022

Each week, we are bringing you the chance to vote for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. We want to recognize some of the great student-athletes from around the Cape Atlantic League with several nominees each week. The winner of the last week's voting for the South Jersey Athlete of the Week is Mainland Regional Junior Swimmer Mason Bushay.

Check out the nominees below and make sure you vote for who you think should be the winner this week:

*Dylan Delvecchio, Cape May Tech - The senior scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds against Wildwood Catholic in a season filled with double-doubles. He became the second-highest career scorer in Cape May Tech history earlier this season

*Camryn Dirkes, Mainland Regional - This senior scored key points in a win over Shawnee that allowed the Mustangs to win their 9th straight and keep their No. 1 ranking among South Jersey Public school teams. She earlier this season scored 18 against Clearview and 20 against Atlantic City.

*David Giulian, Middle Township - The senior wrestler extended his winning streak on the mat at 190 and 215 pounds to 15 wins with three straight pins. Along the way, he notched his 100th career victory on the mats.

*Avery Jackson, Ocean City - The junior scored a career-high 31 points in a battle with highly-ranked Manchester Township that included five three-pointers. Earlier this season, she scored 23 points against Cedar Creek. She leads the Lady Raiders in scoring, rebounds, and steals.

*Tristan McLeer, St. Augustine Prep - This sophomore won six of his last seven matches, four by pins, at 145, 150, and 157 pounds to help the Hermits to the best record in the Cape-Atlantic League and a high ranking in South Jersey.

*Anthony Trombetta, Middle Township - The sophomore scored 30 points, including shooting 7 for 8 from three-point range, in a win over Ocean City. He averages 12 points a game and is second on the team in assists and steals.