VOTE: South Jersey HS Athlete of the Week Nominees Feb 14, 2022

Each week, we are bringing you the chance to vote for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. We want to recognize some of the great student-athletes from around the Cape Atlantic League with several nominees each week. The winner of the last week's voting for the South Jersey Athlete of the Week is Ocean City High School Girl's Basketball Junior Avery Jackson!

Check out this week's nominees below and then vote for who you think should be this winner:

*Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City, Wrestling - The senior earned his 100th career wrestling victory last week. He is now 22-5 at 150, 157, and 165 pounds this year, helping the Raiders qualify for the NJSIAA Team Tournament for just the fifth time in school history.

*Yamere Diggs, Vineland, Basketball - This senior scored the 1,000th point of his high school career last week. He is averaging 17 points per game this season and scored 47 total points combined in the two games against Vineland's Cumberland County rivals last week.

*Isaiah Glenn, Egg Harbor Township, Basketball - The senior averages just under 10 points per game but has had a knack for hitting big shots at the end of games. Earlier this season, he hit one at the buzzer to beat Holy Spirit and last week scored in the final seconds for EHT's one-point win over Westampton Tech.

*Khalon Foster, Millville, Basketball - This sophomore averages 13 points per game for the Thunderbolts, helping them qualify for the Cape Atlantic League Tournament and earn a home game in the NJSIAA Group 4 Tournament. He has scored in double figures 10 of the last 11 games.

*Egypt Owens, Vineland, Basketball - The junior scored 21 points, grabbed Five Rebounds, made three steals, and had three assists in an important win over Holy Spirit. Despite missing games this season, the point guard is second on the team in steals and assists.

*George Rhodes, Absegami, Wrestling - This junior stretched his winning streak on the mat at 175 and 190 pounds to 18 straight while helping the Braves win their first Cape Atlantic League title in 10 years. He is 22-2 on the season.