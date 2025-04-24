Summer's right around the corner! Ready to hit the beach?

I'm the last person that should be asking that question because I was ready back in January. As soon as the holidays are over, I'm ready for the return of warm weather. I only appreciate the cold when it's snowing outside. Who doesn't love the snow?

If you live near or vacation every year at the Jersey Shore, this one’s for you.

Summer At The Jersey Shore

Ever spent a lazy summer day on the sand, chased the sunset on the boardwalk, or grabbed a post-beach day slice at your go-to shore pizza joint (I love Mack's and Sam's)? If so, then you already know how much these beach towns mean to us. They’re not just summer spots, right? They’re tradition, nostalgia, and aaalll the good vibes rolled into one. 🏖️☀️

USA TODAY just kicked off the voting for their Readers’ Choice Travel Awards and that means it's time for you to vote for the best beach in New Jersey. Trust me, your vote absolutely matters!

Which Will Be Crowned 2025's BEST Beach Town In NJ?

Back in 2024, Wildwood took the crown for best stretch of beach. I think Wildwood is amazing. It has those big beaches, tons of boardwalk fun, and is super family-friendly for all ages. Let’s be honest, though. There really are so many other Jersey gems that deserve the spotlight.

Ocean City’s got that classic boardwalk charm, Cape May has historic beauty, Asbury Park comes in hot every summer with all that artsy energy, and Avalon is where to go to just enjoy a relaxing, stress-free summer vacay.

Every shore town brings its own flavor. Now, it's your time to show some love to your favorite.

Vote For NJ's Best 2025 Beach Town

Voting only takes a minute, but the pride lasts all season. These rankings aren’t just bragging rights, either. Beach towns really care about this. It brings in visitors, boosts local business, and gives your favorite beach the recognition it deserves.

Winners will announced Wednesday, May 28th, so don’t miss your chance to make waves 🌊... get it?

