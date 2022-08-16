Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful.

The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since 1980, a popular north-end staple at 719 Battersea Rd, is interested in finding someone to buy their business and "keep it going".

Realtor Caroline Watts with Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach in Ocean City has placed a message on Facebook pitching the idea of someone buying the pizza business with all the "furniture, equipment and guidance from the existing owner" for $850,000.

If you are interested in buying the Express Pizza building, that is available too for an extra $500,000, or to rent for $3500 a month. But, the owners will not sell just the building alone, you must take over the pizza business to consummate the sale.

Express Pizza & Subs will even include the restaurants' recipes in the agreement with the new owners.

"Express will remain open. They do not plan to close. They will just be passing it to a new loving owner with same recipes"

Watts' Facebook post points out that Express Pizza & Subs has developed a loyal clientele over the course of decades. "Acquiring new customers is the hardest part of starting any business...step in and keep it going!"

If you are interested in learning more about buying Express Pizza & Subs, contact Caroline Watts at BHHS Fox & Roach 109 34th Street-Ocean City at 609-399-8200.

