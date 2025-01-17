Watch Middle Township Police Officer Start Baby’s Heart (VIDEO)

Before someone becomes a police officer, they must undergo an extensive amount of training.

Included in that training is CPR and other life saving techniques.

That training came in very handy in Cape May County recently.

Police Officer to the rescue

Middle Township Police have released a video where an officer has come to the aid of a newborn baby that had stopped breathing.

According to police, on November 28th, Patrolman Chris Rudy responded to a 9-1-1 call from a frantic mother whose baby wasn't breathing.

When Patrolman Rudy arrived on the scene, the mother was attempting CPR, but the baby had turned blue and was cold to the touch.

Rudy jumped in, took custody of the baby and began to help. With Rudy's care, and another round of CPR the baby started to respond and regain consciousness.

Rescue personnel from AtlanticCare arrived and assumed care of the baby, and it was taken to the hospital for further examination.

According to police, Patrolman Rudy's actions, and the careyed of the emergency team "played acrucial role in saving the life of the newborn."

Check out the video:

Thanks Patrolman Rudy and the AtlanticCare team, you're actions made a difference!

Next time you see any police officer, tell them thanks! Thanks for their work, and thanks for their training!

SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department

