A restaurant that could earn the title of the largest ever in modern Philadelphia history is in development at Penn's Landing.

The outdoor dining venue is called Liberty Point, and it's being built off Columbus Blvd. in Philly along the Delaware River.

The architectural renderings and images on Liberty Point's official website look promising.

A 28,000-square-foot restaurant with the capacity to hold 1,400 people, Liberty Point is 'Philadelphia’s largest outdoor restaurant showcasing unobstructed, panoramic waterfront views', according to libertypointphilly.com.

Visitors will reportedly be invited to indulge in three separate levels of food, drinks and live entertainment, five bars, seven private-event spaces, and an outdoor amphitheater with a permanent stage.

The project comes from restaurant/bar collective FCM Hospitality, the same firm behind other festive Philly establishments like Morgan's Pier, Harper's Garden, and River Beer Garden.

With a projected opening some time in April, Liberty Point sounds like it's going to be THE place to be in Philly this summer. But even during the colder months, the dining and entertainment complex will keep 3,000-square-feet of indoor space open year round, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Liberty Point is currently hiring for their opening season. Find details here.

