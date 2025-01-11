A rather unique Wawa in Pennsylvania has abruptly closed after being open for less than a year.

Yes, even for the largest convenience store chain in our region, there are no guarantees in business, even when trying to make your customers' lives easier.

Wawa on Hamilton Blvd. in Lower Macungie Township in the Allentown area was one of the few to test the chain's new drive-thru concept.

If you aren't familiar with a drive-thru Wawa, it's just that — you pull up to a speaker, order your food, and pick it up at a fast food-style window. You never have to get out of your car.

It seems like it should be a slam dunk of an idea.

Just imagine not having to get out of your vehicle for Wawa coffee, hoagies, burgers, fries, Sizzlis, salads, drinks, chips, and more. It's a fantastic concept. Check out the drive-thru menu for yourself.

Well, turns out, not really.

That Wawa in Lower Macungie has abruptly closed after being open for less than a year. WFMZ-TV reported the news just the other day and they say the company did not provide a reason for the closure.

But it makes you wonder if one of the issues is that people have been set in their Wawa ways for decades and they don't want to change. I guess it's safe to assume that people like making their coffee, adding a zillion options to their hoagies, or fixing their own snacks. We've been doing it that way since the 1960s.

And this isn't the first drive-thru Wawa to close. The very first location, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic in Falls Township, Bucks County, closed back in October, according to LevittownNow.com.

One drive-thru Wawa remains open in Largo, FL, just outside of Tampa.

