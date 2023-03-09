One Of New Jersey’s Favorite Convenience Stores Is Rapidly Expanding

Everyone has a favorite convenience store, right?

Some people might QuikChek fans, I have a co-worker who absolutely loves their coffee.

Other people are more prone to swinging by a 711 when they need a quick cup of coffee or a taquito.

If you've ever traveled far enough out of the Garden State, I'm sure you've heard about Sheetz, right?

Mostly known for a wide selection of hot, made-to-order food, Sheetz was the go-to convenience store when I lived in State College, PA

There are also more local convenience stores like Krauszer's food stores.

One thing's for sure though; Jersey loves quick and easy in and out spots.

There's one convenience store in Jersey though that has somewhat of a cult following, and thanks to this, is rapidly expanding in the Garden State

What Popular NJ Convenience Store Is Expanding?

It's one of my favorites, I'll fully admit.

From delicious coffee to freshly made sandwiches and hoagies, to soft pretzels that amazingly never go stale.

People from out of town may find it weird to rave this much about a gas station but this place was a convenience store well before it started selling gas.

That's right, I'm talking about Wawa.

Wawa Is Getting Ready To Open 5 New NJ Locations

According to NJ.com, the chain is getting ready to expand rapidly in the Garden State.

5 new stores will be opened at the following locations:

Brick (10 Lanes Mill Rd.)

Mount Laurel (3280 Route 38)

Ramsey (966 Route 17 N.)

Oaklyn (1006 White Horse Pike)

East Hanover (28 Route 10) ~NJ.com

Although no exact opening date has been announced, the stores are expected to be open sometime during the spring of 2023.

