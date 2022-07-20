Wawa Has a New Hard Beverage But Will It Be Available Here in New Jersey?
We love our Wawa for coffee, hoagies, gas, etc. What about Wawa "hard" beverages? How about a Wawa cocktail?
First, let's talk about the new "hard beverage" that Wawa has coming out next week. According to a recent CBS Philly 3 report, Wawa has teamed up with Cape May Brewing to release a new hard beverage.
The new drink is a limited edition peach-flavored hard beverage called “Shore Tea.” Wawa customers around the nation already love their Wawa peach iced tea, now some will have access to buy the new drink with alcohol.
Cape May Brewing will roll out the new peach tea hard beverage next Thursday, July 21st. According to CBS Philly "Shore Tea will be released next Thursday, July 21, at the grand opening at Wawa’s newest beer store in Bucks County. The store is located at 639 East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne. A Wawa and Cape May Brewing Company Tea-Shirt giveaway will go to the first 100 guests."
Will the new beverage be available for purchase in New Jersey? No not yet, but here are several locations in Pennsylvania that will stock the "Wawa Peach Hard Tea".
- Store 8148 – 1073 Baltimore Pike, Middletown, PA 19063
- Store 8153 – 201 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049
- Store 159 – 296 Route 940, Blakeslee, PA 18610
- Store 148 – 1139 Horsham Road, Horsham, PA 19044
- Store 8132 – 2600 Penrose Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145
- Store 8152 – 9101 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114 o Store 8147 – County Line Rd. & W. Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914
- Store 8135 – Main Street & Quarry Road, Lower Salford Twp. PA, 19438
- Store 8151 – Chichester Avenue & McCay Avenue, Boothwyn, PA 19061
- Store 8126 – Rt. 309 & Passer Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036
- Store 8150 – 364 Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103
- Store 8044 – 600 N. W. End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951
- Store 8155 – 8053 Chestnut Street, Herford, PA 18056
- Store 8157 – 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047 – Shore Tea Launch Event Location!
- Store 170 – 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
Other select retailers will stock the tea beginning Monday, July 25th, but no word if any sites will be here in New Jersey.
Are you curious to taste Wawa "hard" beverages?
