Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List

There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness.

We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.

WEARING A BULLET-PROOF VEST DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME IN NEW JERSEY IS UNLAWFUL.

This seems weird, but, nowhere near as weird as the ones that will follow. Regarding this law, I can actually see the rationale. Wearing a bulletproof vest can benefit someone while committing a crime. It’s really hard to rationalize the laws that are still on the books that will follow this one.

IT’S ILLEGAL TO SELL DOG HAIR IN DELAWARE.

This is the home state of The 46th United States President Joe Biden. This weird law extends to cats or any furry animal.

DOORS TO ALL PUBLIC BUILDINGS IN FLORIDA MUST OPEN OUTWARD.

It’s harder to get in. Easier to get out. This is an actual law, and, yes … it’s weird.

IT'S UNLAWFUL TO PLAY DOMINOES & MORE IN ALABAMA ON A SUNDAY.

I had no idea how weird Alabama is. You also can’t play Cards, hunt, or, get ready for this … You can’t Promote or participate in a bear wrestling event on Sunday or any day in Alabama.

BY LAW … IN RENO, NEVADA … YOU CAN’T LIE DOWN ON SIDEWALKS.

Many cities throughout America strenuously object to this prohibition.

NO HUNTING ALLOWED AT CEMETERIES IN ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE.

It’s also illegal to hop the fence to get in. Do you know anyone who would like to hunt in a cemetery? Yep, this qualifies as quite weird.

BILLBOARDS ARE ILLEGAL IN HAWAII.

Is this actually weird? By today’s standard marketing standards, yes. Many most likely approve of this. But, that it is a law … yes, that’s weird.

YOU CAN’T HIT A VENDING MACHINE IN DERBY, KANSAS … IT’S AGAINST THE LAW.

Having a vending item stuck has happened to almost everyone. Your solution … hit the machine to release the stuck item. In Derby, Kansas … you’d be a law breaker.

BELIEVE IT OR NOT … SILLY STRING HAS BEEN BANNED IN SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT SINCE 1996.

This one is not just weird … it’s just plain nuts. Breaking this law in Southington, Connecticut will also earn you a $ 99.00 fine.

YOU CAN'T LIVE ON A BOAT FOR MORE THAN 30 DAYS IN GEORGIA. HUH?

Further, this is only legal in Georgia for 30 days in a calendar year. No starting and stopping. People live on houseboats all over America. This is a weird law indeed.

YOU CAN'T USE X-RAYS FOR SHOE FITTINGS IN WASHINGTON. WAIT WHAT? WHO DOES THIS ANYHOW?

This is an actual law on the books. Did people actually use X-Rays to obtain a proper shoe fit … therefore actually requiring a law to ban this practice? This is beyond weird.

UTAH DOESN'T ALLOW DISCOUNTING ALCOHOL AT ANY TIME.

Yep, it’s against the law. Literally, “Happy Hour” is against the law. You can’t discount or promote alcohol. Is that weird?

HERE’S FLORIDA, AGAIN - THEY PASSED A LAW IN 1974 ALLOWING THE STATE TO BAN ALCOHOL SALES DURING HURRICANES.

It seems as though hosting hurricane-drinking parties is a thing in the Sunshine State. That’s both weird and dangerous.

YOU CAN'T THROW ROCKS AT TRAINS IN WISCONSIN.

Yep, a real law. It’s illegal to throw rocks or anything else at moving trains. This is as it should be. The exact law reads in part: “you cannot propel any stone, brick, or other missiles at any railroad train." Unrelated, I love the photo of the train above.

VERMONT BANNED THE BANNING OF CLOTHESLINES.

Read the headline above again. The state of Vermont has not banned clotheslines. They have banned the banning of clotheslines. Perhaps not weird, but, an unusual law nonetheless.

Finally …

YOU CAN'T MAKE FAKE DRUGS IN ARIZONA.

I didn’t know that a law was necessary for something like this. You would think that this would be universally unlawful everywhere in America. In Arizona, the law reads: You can not manufacture or distribute “imitation controlled substances.”

This list doesn’t even scratch the surface of weird laws that are still on the books in America.

MentalFloss.com has dozens of more examples of weird laws that are still in effect in America today.

SOURCE : MentalFloss.com

