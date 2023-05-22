Welcome to Moe's!

For almost 20 years, that's the greeting that you hear when you entered Moe's Southwest Grill in Mays Landing. The longtime burrito joint at 4215 Black Horse Pike is moving out and Greens and Grains in moving their Galloway location into this 3,000-square-foot building, which is located in Hamilton Commons.

The popular vegan/vegetarian restaurant has been making a lot of news this year, adding multiple South Jersey locations and they moved into Citizens Bank Park for the baseball season back in April, so you can get Greens and Grains at Phillies games.

They are scheduled to be open at this Mays Landing location in September.

Greens and Grains, recently moved to Tilton Road in Northfield, at the site of the old Subway and Miami Breeze and they announced they are leaving their Margate location and heading back to Ventnor Heights to the Ventnor Plaza in January of 2024.

The restaurant started in 2014 but opened its first store in Ventnor back in 2016.

They also just opened their doors in Voorhees.

As far as the Moe's, there are a few other locations in the area, with one in Millville, Deptford, and Mt. Laurel. No word yet on if they are moving to a new location or closing in the Mays Landing area.

But starting in September, welcome to Greens and Grains!