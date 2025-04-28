Is there a type of food you won't try? I'll try almost anything once. Thank goodness, too. If I were a picky eater, I'd likely never have tried the most popular plant-based restaurant in South Jersey. Of course, I'm talking about Greens and Grains.

Great news! They're expanding AGAIN. They’re bringing the goods to Cherry Hill, Stone Harbor, and Cape May Court House.

You read that right. Cape May Court House is finally getting some plant-based love — right next to the Starbucks in the Acme shopping center on Court House S Dennis Road. If you know, you KNOW. That spot is PERFECT.

What to Order First at Greens and Grains

-Viva La Vegan Smoothie

This smoothie is like sunshine in a cup. It’s made with banana, dates, almond milk, and you can add peanut butter or cacao (I say go both every time). It’s the perfect move for a quick breakfast or beach day fuel.

-Chk’n Parm Pesto Panini

This one hits hard. It’s like all the best parts of a chicken parm but somehow plant-based and still ridiculously good. Crispy chk’n, melty vegan mozz, marinara, and their house cashew pesto. Tell me that doesn’t sound delicious.

-Falafel Pita

Old reliable. Fresh falafel, crunchy veggies, and a spicy sriracha tahini sauce that honestly should be sold by the gallon. Perfect if you want something light but still super satisfying.

New Locations = Less Driving, More Eating

Here’s where you’ll find the new spots:

-Cherry Hill (perfect for my Philly suburb fam)

-Stone Harbor (shore days just got 1000x better)

-Cape May Court House (ACROSS FROM STARBUCKS. Say less.)

This expansion is such a win for South Jersey, in my opinion.

Whether you’re trying to eat a little cleaner (like me), you’re full-on plant-based, or you just love bomb food, Greens and Grains is about to be your new obsession.

Catch me posted up at the Court House spot this summer since it's right around the corner from my family's campground. I'll be the one with a smoothie in one hand and a panini in the other.

