Officials in Atlantic City say officers checking on the well-being of two people resulted in those two being arrested along with two guns and over 14 pounds of marijuana being seized.

The incident happened around 6 PM Monday, October 10th, along South Michigan Avenue near The Walk. That's when a concerned citizen asked two police officers to check on two people inside a parked car.

The officers approached the parked vehicle and observed a male, Gregory Donzuso, in the driver’s seat and a female, Shannon Lockhart, in the passenger seat. The occupants appeared to be sleeping and upon further evaluation the officers determined Lockhart was having a medical emergency. They immediately rendered medical aid until EMS personnel arrived on scene.

The officers then allegedly saw what appeared to be a large amount of marijuana inside a box in the backseat of the vehicle.

During a further investigation, police say they found,

Approximately 14.6 pounds of marijuana

Two defaced 9mm handguns

A thirty-round magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition

A silencer

Three rifle rounds

Digital scale

$546 cash

34-year-old Gregory Donzuso of Hammonton and 33-year-old Shannon Lockhart of Egg Harbor City were taken into custody and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a silencer, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of marijuana over 6 ounces, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donzuso was additionally charged with certain persons not to possess weapons.

Both were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

