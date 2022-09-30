A mosquito pool sample collected from Birch Grove Park in Northfield has tested positive for West Nile virus.

That's the news from the Atlantic County Division of Public Health, which received the confirmation earlier this week.

Positive mosquito samples were previously confirmed this year in Mullica Township, Linwood, and Northfield.

What's being done

The county says mosquito control officials are conducting surveillance, implementing additional control measures, and providing educational materials to those in the area.

How it's transmitted

West Nile virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals, and humans.

How to protect yourself

You can reduce your risk of being bitten by a mosquito by following these tips:

Use insect repellent whenever going outdoors.

Rid your yard of places where mosquitoes breed by draining standing water. That would include buckets, flower pots, birdbaths, etc.

Clean clogged gutters around your home and repair any broken screens.

More information

If you have questions about West Nile virus, contact the Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971. If you need assistance in removing stagnant puddles, call the Office of Mosquito Control at (609) 645-5948.

