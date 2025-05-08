How many times do you run into Wawa each week?

Or for some people, I guess I should ask, how many times do you visit Wawa each day?

For many, there's the morning stop for coffee and a Sizzli, the afternoon visit for a hoagie, and then maybe you swing by on your way home from work for a snack or to get gas.

And while most of us take Wawa for granted, we should never feel that way about the thousands of people that keep our favorite convenience store chain functioning 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To work at Wawa isn't easy. Think of the thousands of customers that hit any given Wawa on any given day. That's thousands of hoagies, thousands of cups of coffee, thousands of transactions, and thousands of interactions between employees and the public everyday -- and that plays out at the nearly 1,100 Wawa stores up and down the East Coast.

With that said, there are, apparently, quite a few things that we, as customers, do that really, really annoy those working at Wawas.

I think for many of us, we would never dream of walking behind the counter to look for something when we could just politely ask for something. I'd never go behind the hoagie counter and wash my hands back there. I'd never give a cashier a hard time.

But it seems like a lot of people do.

Someone on Reddit recently posed the question: I’m curious to know what’s everyone’s biggest customer pet peeve about working there, is it the curbsides, crazy smoothie orders, or something else?

And the comments that followed were voluminous.

Perhaps we should all go through this entire list and if you are guilty of any of these things (many involve buying cigarettes and coffee), let's try to be a little nicer...

