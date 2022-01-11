Egg Harbor Township Police have put out a call for help finding a missing township girl, Jenice Tombetta.

While not much information has been given about the missing girl, this is what we do know.

Police say Jenice Tombetta walked away from her Egg Harbor Township home, and she is believed to be in the Northfield or Egg Harbor Township area. She is described as 5'-1” tall and may have dyed her hair purple or blue.

If you have any information about Jenice Tombetta, Egg Harbor Township Police would like you to call them immediately at 609-927-5200 or contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

