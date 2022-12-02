After a series what police are calling 'distraction thefts', shoppers frequenting the EHT ShopRite are being asked to be on high alert.

In these 'distraction thefts', victims have reported a suspect approaching them speaking in a foreign language while they or another suspect steals their wallet or handbag, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

These crimes have reportedly occurred inside the Egg Harbor Township ShopRite store at English Creek, as well as outside, according to Press of Atlantic City.

In other instances, suspects have approached their victims in the ShopRite parking lot. Read more below.

So, make sure you keep your purse or wallet close to you at all times when visiting ShopRite in EHT and stay aware of your surroundings while inside shopping or loading your car. Oh, and DON'T leave your cart unattended in the store!

Like Rick Springfield warned, 'Don't Talk to Strangers'.

