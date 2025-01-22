Who Drove Through Hammonton Cemetery?

Somebody thought it would be a good idea - in the snow - to take a spin through a local cemetery.

What's wrong with people?

The cemetery has posted photos of the vehicle's tracks on its Facebook page.

(This is the first cemetery I've ever seen with its own Facebook page!)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Oak Grove Cemetery damaged by driver

Unfortunately, someone decided the cemetery would be a part of their bad driving experience.

Luckily, the damage appears to be minor.

According to its Facebook page, the cemetery is the oldest active cemetery in Hammonton. It's been around since 1860.

Here's a look back at a dedication ceremony that took place at Oak Grove..

17 Things You Likely Don't Know About the Garden State Parkway You probably drive on the Garden State Parkway all of the time, but how much do you know about one of the busiest roads in New Jersey?