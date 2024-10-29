Why Floridians moving to New Jersey are in for a rude awakening

While many of us dream of heading down south one day to flee New Jersey's high taxes and insane traffic, quite a large number of people move to the Garden State from places just like Florida every year.

Yes, people are willing to trade palm trees and 85-degree weather practically every month of the year for the New Jersey Turnpike and our gleeful, colorful F'ing attitudes.

Florida does, in fact, rank as the third-highest for people moving from there to here — and actually, it's number one if you exclude our neighboring states of Pennsylvania and New York. In case you were wondering, California ranks fourth, Texas is fifth, and Virginia is sixth.

According to stacker.com, 9,627 people moved to New Jersey from Florida in 2022, making up 5.50% of new residents that moved from another state.

But when someone moves from the Sunshine State to New Jersey, they're gonna have to get used to some of our quirks pretty quickly. And we're not a population that is willing to give newbies a lot of slack.

With that said, however, most people here are very down to earth and we will welcome you with open arms as long as you try to keep up with our pace of living. Just stay the hell out of the left lane, damn it.

And should you be moving here, a word of caution. New Jersey is a unique place. It is its own culture. It has its own language and mannerisms. Its own style.

