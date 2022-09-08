Why Is There A Giant Inflatable Rat At The Vineland Electric Plant?

We saw that there is a giant inflatable rat at the historic Vineland Municipal Electric Plant. This almost always means that there is a labor dispute of some kind.

So, we looked into yesterday and here’s what we’ve learned thus far.

We had a discussion with former Vineland Mayor Robert Romano, who served as Mayor from July, 2007 to January, 2013 before losing to Ruben Bermudez.

Romano is the son of the late former Vineland Mayor Joseph Romano.

Robert Romano is also a retired Vineland City police department lieutenant.

Here is what former Mayor Romano had to say about the current situation at the municipal electric plant:

“This electrical building is a truly historic building which needs to be protected as a truly historic structure in our great city of Vineland.”

“My grandfather (in the 1920's) shoveled coal in order to power this building in those critical years.”

“The administration was only authorized to tear down the coal stacks ... not the entire plant, which is their current plan.”

“It's important for some authority to step in and protect this historic landmark from the wrecking ball.”

“Never in the course of my 40 year public career have I ever seen the unions protest with giant rats on Vineland public property.”

“The administration is using non-union labor on this project. That's the reason that the inflatable rats are on the property,” said Romano.

Former Vineland City Council President Anthony Fanucci is now the Mayor of Vineland.

Here is a look at the giant, inflatable rat as it currently stands in front of the Vineland Municipal Electric Plant.

You certainly don’t want to be responsible to bear the cost of purchasing the “cheese” required to feed this big, inflatable rat.

Just in case you were wondering, now you know what the big, inflatable rat is all about.

