Why It’ll Be Slow Going at Busy Northfield NJ Intersection Today

Road work: You're always thankful that they're finally doing it, but it's never being done at a convenient time for you.

That's the case with a project happening in Northfield today (October 18, 2022).

The Northfield Police Department is letting people know about a project being done on Tilton Road at the New Road (Route 9) intersection. They say some lanes will be temporarily closed today for line striping that will take place from 9 am to 3pm.

"Significant delays may be experienced within the work zone and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route."

Drive carefully and maybe - courteously - today!

SOURCE: Northfield City Police Department.

