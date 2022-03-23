You may or may not have noticed the flood of news to invade your social media spam this week of people super excited to dress head-to-toe in white and head out to a random location that, for the first time, will be hosted in Atlantic City this year. Ladies and gentlemen, it's Diner En Blanc.

If you're unfamiliar with the event, Diner En Blanc is a social gathering of over one thousand people who all dress in white, partake in a gourmet picnic, and have to bring their own food, table, chairs, china, everything. Oh, and you have to purchase a ticket to attend, only after you've received a formal invitation, of course.

I'm not the first to raise an eyebrow at this event; I'm also not someone who feels it necessary to tar and feather everyone in attendance. People have complained that the event is the definition of pretentious. A few years ago, one attendee, Bernie Carlin, told the Washington Post that Diner En Blanc was "...indulgent for indulgence's sake."

I have to be honest here. With everything that's gone on in the world over the last few years, something just doesn't sit right with my conscience about this event. Truth be told, I don't quite understand the point of it. Perhaps it's one of those things you just have to experience in order to gain an understanding of its existence. I just don't understand what's fun about buying a ticket to something and then having to provide everything you'll need in order to attend. Does that make sense? Seems a little pretentious. Still, people are stoked that the event has finally made its way to Atlantic City,

That's what makes me question how and why the event has taken off the way it has. Maybe, it fuels the attendees' inclusion fire. Perhaps, it makes them feel special to feel included and be present at such an "exclusive" event. Who knows? Again, I can't really speak on the experience since I've never attended, but I'm a practical person, so I just don't understand the point.

