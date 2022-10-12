You'll likely see a huge police presence at a beloved amusement park in South Jersey today but authorities say there is no cause for alarm.

Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department say they will be conducting "first responder training" at Storybook Land on the Black Horse Pike from 8 AM to 1 PM.

They did not elaborate on the extent of the training, only to say that there will be a large police presence.

Please note that there is no emergency, and this is a training exercise only.

Storybook Land has been a South Jersey landmark since 1955. The park is currently celebrating the fall season and will soon be preparing for the arrival of Santa.

