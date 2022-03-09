Wildwood: Grandparents Arrested for Child Endangerment , Kids 2 & 8

An interesting story out of Wildwood, which leaves a lot of questions about what was really happening to two children.

Police in Wildwood say that as part of an investigation into a child endangerment case, they responded to an address - 2705 Lake Road, Unit 5 in Linwood Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at the same time, members of the New Jersey State Police also arrived on the scene. Wildwood Police say the State Police were "investigating a separate and unrelated investigation concerning child endangerment."

As of this story being published, we don't know anything about the State Police investigation.

We do know what happened with the Wildwood Police investigation, though. According to Wildwood Police:

"It was determined that the living conditions of the residence were below an acceptable standard. Additionally, during the developing investigation it was revealed that two-year-old and eight-year-old children were present and their physical condition was deplorable and unacceptable. The children were eventually transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, for evaluation by medical personnel."

Police then arrested the children's grandparents, Phyllis Jantti, 53, and Luvone Jantti, 57, both of Wildwood Crest. Both were charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. They were booked, processed and released, pending court appearances.

The two children have been put into the custody of The Division of Child Protection & Permanency. An investigation is ongoing..

Among the questions: Were the children living with the grandparents? Were they living separately, in different residences? Where are the parents in all of this?

Well probably have to wait for court appearances to learn more - or, we may never know.

SOURCE: Wildwood City Police and Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

