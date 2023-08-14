Former Wildwood high running back Wes Hills, who recently finished playing in the USFL, had an NFL workout with the Houston Texans over the weekend.

Hills was the leading rusher this season in the USFL with 679 yards and was named to the 2023 All-USFL team, playing for the New Orleans Breakers.

It's been quite a football journey for the 2012 Wildwood High graduate.

Hills spent time three seasons playing for the University of Delaware, before ending his college football career at Slippery Rock.

Get our free mobile app

He then spent some time in training camp with the Arizona Cardinals and was later signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad, and appeared in one game for the Lions, rushing 10 times for 21 yards and two touchdowns.

He later played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League and then signed to play in the USFL with the Breakers.

While at Wildwood, Hills was named first-team All-State as both a running back and outside linebacker, rushing for 2,107 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior and for 1,294 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.