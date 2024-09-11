Best Time Of The Year: Festival Season Back In Wildwood, NJ

It's local summer here at the Jersey Shore. That means Wildwood is abuzz with locals enjoying all the town has to offer, but with many more free parking spots available.

The Wildwoods really do come alive during the fall festival season, and it's a big deal for both locals and visitors. There's so much to experience every weekend from Labor Day through the end of October that most don't want to miss out on.

Three specific festivals in particular come to mind when thinking about fall in the Wildwoods: Firemen's Weekend, Irish Weekend, and Boots At The Beach.

Fall Festivals Too Fun To Miss In Wildwood, NJ

1.) Firemen's Weekend



This event usually takes place sometime in September and is a tribute to local firefighters and first responders. It’s a family-friendly weekend featuring a parade with fire trucks from all over the state, fire safety demonstrations, and various activities and games. There are also plenty of food vendors and entertainment options. It’s a fun way to support and celebrate the hardworking folks who keep the community safe.

2.) Boots At The Beach



This has a popular country-themed festival over the last few years that happens in early September. It’s all about country music, dancing, and Western vibes. Attendees get to enjoy performances from country bands, participate in line dancing, and dress up in their best cowboy boots and hats. The event also features food trucks, craft vendors, and lots of fun activities. It’s a great way to spice up the festival season with a taste of the country lifestyle.

3.) Irish Weekend



This is the major highlight of the fall in Wildwood. Usually held in mid-September, Irish Weekend is a celebration of Irish culture and heritage. Think parades, live music with traditional Irish bands, dancing, and lots of delicious Irish food and drinks. It's like a big, festive block party with a green twist, and it attracts thousands of people who come to enjoy the lively atmosphere and embrace their Irish roots, even if they're not Irish!

This year, Boots At The Beach and Firemen's Weekend actually fall on the same weekend. You already know the streets will be packed with country-lovers and first responders excited to celebrate.

Both Boots At The Beach and Firemen's Weekend are scheduled for the weekend of September 13-15th, while Irish Weekend will be held September 20th-22nd.

Wildwood festivals are LEGENDARY, so be prepared for a good time. Plan accordingly.

