Wildwood NJ is FINALLY Getting a Starbucks!
It's good news for Starbucks lovers who've had to go outside Wildwood to find some. The Jersey Shore town is finally getting one of its OWN!
It seems like it would be hard to throw a stone and NOT land on a Starbucks. There seem to be one, if not two, in every town. But there's never been a Starbucks in Wildwood.
There is one in Rio Grande, but way further inland. Wildwood residents and anyone passing through wouldn't be able to get their Starbucks fix IN town. I know, First World problems, but that's all about to change.
Soon, there will be a Starbucks a little closer to the water in Wildwood.
Wildwoodvideoarchive.com reports that a space on Park and Rio Grande Avenues (along the main drag into Wildwood) originally meant for a Popeye's Chicken will now become the town's first Starbucks store.
Just before Memorial Day, the news seemed to be confirmed with the city publicizing that Starbucks intends to build a store that includes a drive-thru window, according to Wildwood Video Archive.
The Starbucks would be right across the street from McDonald's, offering an opportunity for motorists to get their coffee fix on their way to and from the beach!
And, Wildwood Video Archive brought up a VERY good point. Given the Doo-wop theme along that whole stretch of Rio Grande Ave., could Starbucks there indulge in a retro-style store? How cool would that look? Hope they do!