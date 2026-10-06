What the heck?

One minute, you're enjoying a day with your family at one of America's favorite zoo, and the next minute you're being told - politely - to exit the facility.

It happened yesterday at the Cape May County Zoo, and it was all because of a bomb threat.

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Joe Kelly Joe Kelly

Cape May Zoo Closes Due to Bomb Threat

The Cape May County Government page on Facebook is reporting that a bomb threat took place at the Cape May County Park and Zoo on Monday.

The 911 center received a call with a bomb threat just after 4pm.

The Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and Middle Township Police responded to the scene and evacuated all visitors and staff. Most of the visitors were actually already on their way towards the exit, as the zoo was getting ready to close for the day.

Officers and bomb-sniffing dogs checked out the park and deemed all clear.

Officials say another sweep will take place this morning (Tuesday) as an added precaution. The zoo is then expected to open normally.

Joe Kelly Joe Kelly

Safety of All the Priority

According to Cape May County Commissioner Leonard Desiderio, "The safety of our visitors, our staff, and the animals in our care is always the first priority. Thanks to the Sheriff’s Office, Middle Township Police, and the K-9 teams, we can tell the public the grounds have been searched and deemed all clear."

Authorities say that bomb threats have been a problem at zoos nationwide in 2026. They will continue to treat any sort of threat as real, until the situation is cleared.

Anyone with information on the threat is urged to contact the Cape May County Sheriff's Office, or Middle Township Police.

SOURCE: Cape May County Government

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly