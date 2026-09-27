Middle Township, N.J. — New details have emerged in Friday's fatal police-involved shooting in Middle Township, revealing that officers opened fire after forcing their way into a disabled vehicle and finding a man holding a knife to a woman.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, Middle Township Police encountered a disabled vehicle near the intersection of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard in the Rio Grande section of the township around 10:21 AM Friday.

Officers approached and heard screaming from inside.

After forcing entry, they found an adult man holding a knife to an adult woman. Two officers discharged their firearms, striking the man. He was subsequently pronounced dead.

The woman was transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

What We Knew Friday

Mayor Chris Leusner confirmed the township was cooperating fully with the AG's investigation and asked residents to rely only on official information, saying he recognized "how deeply an event like this affects everyone involved, including the individual and their family, our officers, and our residents."

What Happens Next

Under a 2019 New Jersey law, the Attorney General's Office is required to independently investigate any death occurring during an encounter with law enforcement.

The investigation must be presented to a grand jury to determine whether the evidence supports an indictment against the officers involved.

The identities of those involved have not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJ Attorney General's Division of Criminal Justice at (866) 847-7425.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as the afternoon on-air personality for WPUR Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.comd