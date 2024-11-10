BREAKING: Woman Found Shot Dead in Millville Park

A Millville woman was found dead in a city park early Saturday Morning.

Police say she was victim of multiple gunshot wounds.

Jogger finds woman's body

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says Millville Police responded to a report of a woman found laying on the ground at Waltman City Park in Millville.

The report came in at 5:12 am Saturday from a local runner who found the woman.

Police say the woman was unconscious with injuries to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities have identified the woman at Teaoshiia Still, 36, or Millville.

Investigation is ongoing

No arrests have been made, and it's not known if police are pursuing a suspect.

The homicide investigation is being handled by Millville Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

If you have any information on the case, you're urged to contact Millville Police at 856-825-7010. You can also make a tip here: https://njccpo.gov/tips .

