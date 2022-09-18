Authorities in Hamilton Township say a woman from Pennsylvania was killed Saturday evening when she attempted to cross a street.

The accident happened just before 8 PM at the intersection of Route 40 and Millville Avenue.

According to Hamilton Township Police,

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by Hernan Lopez (53) of Mays Landing, was traveling eastbound on Millville Avenue in the area of milepost 27.4. A female pedestrian, who was later identified as Heather L. Gerevics (36) of Washington PA, was attempting to cross Millville Avenue when she was struck by Lopez’s vehicle.

Gerevics suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lopez was not injured.

Millville Avenue at Route 40 in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps Millville Avenue at Route 40 in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Police say traffic was diverted around the area for about two hours while the accident was investigated and debris cleared.

The accident remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact Det. Greg Blose at (609) 625-2700.

