Woman From PA Killed While Crossing Road in Hamilton Twp., NJ

Woman From PA Killed While Crossing Road in Hamilton Twp., NJ

Thinkstock

Authorities in Hamilton Township say a woman from Pennsylvania was killed Saturday evening when she attempted to cross a street.

The accident happened just before 8 PM at the intersection of Route 40 and Millville Avenue.

According to Hamilton Township Police,

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by Hernan Lopez (53) of Mays Landing, was traveling eastbound on Millville Avenue in the area of milepost 27.4. A female pedestrian, who was later identified as Heather L. Gerevics (36) of Washington PA, was attempting to cross Millville Avenue when she was struck by Lopez’s vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Gerevics suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lopez was not injured.

Millville Avenue at Route 40 in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Police say traffic was diverted around the area for about two hours while the accident was investigated and debris cleared.

The accident remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact Det. Greg Blose at (609) 625-2700.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

Filed Under: Atlantic County NJ News, Hamilton Township, Hamilton Township NJ News, Mays Landing, Mays Landing NJ News, Pennsylvania
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3