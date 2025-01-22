Woman with ties to South Jersey missing, last known in Florida

Cops are asking for your help locating a woman with ties to South Jersey who was last known to be in Florida.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, 25-year-old Iman P. Jefferson was reported missing last Friday, January 17th.

The last known contact with her was on December 4th, when she was in Winter Garden, FL, just outside of Orlando.

Police say she has ties to South Jersey but they did not elaborate.

She is described as follows:

Black female

25-years-old

5' 6" tall

About 130 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

25-year-old Iman P. Jefferson - Photo: Monroe Twp Police Dept / Canva 25-year-old Iman P. Jefferson - Photo: Monroe Twp Police Dept / Canva loading...

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Iman Jefferson, you are urged to contact Det. Josh Sheppard with the Monroe Township Police Department at (856) 728-9800. Anonymous tips are also welcomed at (856) 875-2940 or crimetips@monroetwppd.org.