Women Inadvertently Spills Hilarious Truths About South Jersey

If you've been living in South Jersey for any length of time, you know that we're a special bunch!

Whether you know it or not, we're a special group of people living in a special area, and sometimes newcomers need to learn our quirky ways.

South Jersey realtor gives advice to those relocating to South Jersey

I came across a YouTube video from South Jersey realtor Kathleen Quarterman from the real estate company The Quarterman Group.

I don't know Quarterman, but she seems like a nice lady who knows her stuff.

She created a video focusing on 13 Things You Need to Know Before Moving to South Jersey.

The video is spot-on - but also uncovers some funny things about South Jersey - things you probably don't normally think of - things that make South Jersey a little different.

You can check out the video below.

South Jersey (well all of New Jersey) is still an area where we don't pump our own gas

Quarteman points out that we have "Gas Concerieges" who pump our gas.

HILARIOUS!

Not attendants, but concierges! They take care of everything for you!

Love it!

Wawa rules in South Jersey

Quarterman explains the fact that in South Jersey, Wawa pretty much rules.

In other areas, you have to make choices for convenience stores and gas stations, but here, we're mostly good with Wawa.

Say goodbye to your out-of-state friends

In her presentation, she explains that if you're moving to South Jersey, you should be prepared to kiss your friends goodbye. She bluntly says that if you're from New York, your friends aren't going to come visit you. Maybe once or twice, but that's it.

We love our kids sports

I don't know what it's like elsewhere, but Quarterman points out that South Jersey parents are into their kids' sports.

Whether it's high school or little league, South Jersey parents are all in.

All in all, some great - and true - observations from a nice lady!

Here you are South Jersey! This is you!

