A Beloved New Jersey Bowling Center Will Close Forever This Month

When I was a kid, and especially in high school, bowling was the go-to activity on a Friday or Saturday night.

Especially midnight bowling; it was so exciting being out until the wee hours of the morning with friends drinking sodas, eating bowling alley pizza and of course playing a few frames.

Although now bowling isn't really something I do on a regular basis, every now and then it's fun to meet up and play a round or two.

Especially now that a lot of my friends are having kids; there's a lot more for a kid to do at a bowling alley than there is at a bar.

Sadly though, it appears as though one popular New Jersey bowling alley is getting ready to throw its last frame.

The beloved bowling alley's owners are retiring at the end of May, and because of that the local bowling alley will close up shop.

It's a sad thing to hear for two reasons; one, a local business closing up shop is never something we want to hear.

And two, bowling alleys are a great place for teenagers and young adults to hang out without parents having to worry about them getting into trouble.

So, What Beloved New Jersey Bowling Alley Is Permanently Closing?

May 21st will be the last day this bowling alley is open to the general public.

Although, according to NJ.com the owners are throwing a sort of going away party the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend that includes food and drink specials.

NJ.com reports that the Woodbridge Bowling Center will close its doors on May 21st of this year because the owners are retiring.

Located at 346 Main Street in Woodbridge, you still have a few weeks to bowl if you want to try and squeeze in a few games.

Supposedly, the bowling center will be turned into another self-service facility.

